Felon wanted in connection to Arkansas City murder turns himself in
A felon wanted in connection with a fatal shooting has turned himself in.
The Salina Post reports that the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Henry of Wichita, turned himself in at the Arkansas City Police Department. Last week, police issued a warrant for his arrest, and asked the public for help to locate him.
On April 3rd, police responded in Arkansas City to a report of shots fired. Before officers arrived on the scene, the individuals involved in the incident allegedly left. A short time later, officers located and stopped a vehicle.
One of the vehicle’s passengers, Jonathan Martinez, 28, of Arkansas City, had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at a Wichita hospital.
Henry and Martinez knew each other, and police said this was not a random shooting.
Henry is being held in the Cowley County Jail on requested charges that include intentional second-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
