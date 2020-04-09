      Weather Alert

Felon wanted in connection to Arkansas City murder turns himself in

Apr 9, 2020 @ 3:16pm

A felon wanted in connection with a fatal shooting has turned himself in.

The Salina Post reports that the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Henry of Wichita, turned himself in at the Arkansas City Police Department.  Last week, police issued a warrant for his arrest, and asked the public for help to locate him.

On April 3rd, police responded in Arkansas City to a report of shots fired. Before officers arrived on the scene, the individuals involved in the incident allegedly left.  A short time later, officers located and stopped a vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s passengers, Jonathan Martinez, 28, of Arkansas City, had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.  He later died at a Wichita hospital.

Henry and Martinez knew each other, and police said this was not a random shooting.

Henry is being held in the Cowley County Jail on requested charges that include intentional second-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

