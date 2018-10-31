Felon with firearm in vehicle leads police on brief chase Tuesday

A traffic stop Tuesday night in Topeka ended with a brief chase and an arrest.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police tried to stop a green Chevy Suburban with two people in it at NW Waddell and NW Taylor for a traffic violation. The driver, Cory Shughart tried to get away in the Suburban, but ran less than a minute later at NW Tyler and NW Paramore.

Shughart was eventually caught and arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony obstruction, an outstanding warrant and the chase’s related traffic charges. His passenger, Peace Goodman was cited for felony obstruction and released.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.