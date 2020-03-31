      Weather Alert

Felony warrant arrest made in Topeka early Tuesday morning

Mar 31, 2020 @ 12:32pm

NEWS RELEASE FROM SHAWNEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced two subjects were arrested for warrants following a car stop early this morning on NW US 75 Highway and NW 46th Street. 

On March 31st around 2:30 a.m., a Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a 2005 Chrysler 300 on NW US 75 Highway and NW 46th Street. The vehicle had four occupants inside. Of those four occupants, two had warrants for their arrests. 53-year-old Michael D. Johnson of Topeka was arrested for a felony parole violation warrant and 29-year-old Megan N. Fender of Topeka was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant. 

Johnson and Fender were both booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. 

