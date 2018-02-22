Fewer teachers losing their jobs, due process or not, survey says

Teacher due-process rights were changed in 2014 to make it easier for local school boards to make personnel moves. Even though they have had that power, boards have actually done less letting go recently, according to the latest Employee Relations Survey Annual Report from the Kansas Association of School Boards.

“This issue of teacher due-process rights has been an issue again in the Legislature,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “Kansas National Education Association is strongly advocating bringing the old law back. KASB, while we were not advocates of the complete repeal of that whole law, our feeling has always been that local boards really could be trusted to do the right thing. There should be some ways to deal with if there really is a problem. We don’t think this evidence suggests there really is a big problem.”

From 2016-17 to 2017-18, 26 districts “non-renewed” an average of 1.9 teachers per district with less than four years’ experience in a district (considered “non-tenured” under the previous due process law). Ten districts reported that an average of 1.1 teachers per district with more than three years teaching were “non-renewed” in 2016-17; the same as the previous year.

“Boards right now may hang on to some teachers longer than they might, because there aren’t a lot of options,” said Tallman. “I think it also is hopefully, a sign that our teacher workforce, by and large, is very good.”

The average number of “tenured” teachers non-renewed for the past four years have been the lowest seen since 2000-01.

“We’re actually non-renewing and terminating fewer teachers over the last few years than we did when the law was in effect,” said Tallman. “There are a lot of reasons for that, but certainly, boards have not been firing more teachers because the Legislature made it easier to do so.”

Five districts reported that they terminated teacher contracts last year, the same number as the year before. That is the lowest average and the fewest number of districts reporting terminations since reporting began in 1995-96.