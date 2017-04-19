Fewest abortions in Kansas since 1987, report says

The state of Kansas reported the fewest abortions in 2016 that it has in nearly thirty years.

According to the preliminary report on abortions in Kansas from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 6,810 abortions were reported to KDHE in 2016, with just 20 of those happening to Kansas residents outside of Kansas. Approximately half the abortions in Kansas were from residents of the state. Only 192 abortions were performed on those under 18 years of age. The age group with the most procedures were 20-24 year olds, who had 2,085 abortions in the year.

Over half of the abortions performed were done using mifepristone, also known as RU-486. Nearly two thirds were at less than nine weeks gestation. One Kansas resident obtained an abortion at 22 weeks or greater gestation outside the state.

Less than one-third of abortions were performed on women who had never been pregnant before. More than one-third were performed on women who had three or more previous pregnancies.

Over 80 percent of those having abortions report never having miscarried. Over 65 percent of those who had abortions never had one before, but over 22 percent who had abortions were having their second procedure.