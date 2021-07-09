FHA Mortgage Help Available

Having trouble with your mortgage payment due to the pandemic?
If you have a FHA loan, there may be help available.
Anyone with a Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage who can’t pay their mortgage because of financial struggles due to COVID-19 can ask for mortgage payment relief, or forbearance.
Mortgage forbearance is when you have worked with your mortgage servicer to temporarily pause or reduce your monthly mortgage payments.
Until July 31st, individuals with a FHA mortgage can ask their mortgage servicer to temporarily pause or reduce their monthly mortgage payments.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all homeowners with FHA insured loans can ask for forbearance without any penalty.
When working with your mortgage servicer, state that you are having a hardship related to COVID-19.
You are not required to provide documentation of this hardship.
Request COVID-19 forbearance for your mortgage payments.
Ask your servicer to confirm the details of your forbearance agreement in writing.