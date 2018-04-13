FHSU poll asked if voters knew candidates, but not if they would vote for them

Among the 19 candidates currently running for governor of Kansas, Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Independent businessman Greg Orman and Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer are the most widely known, but Democratic State Sen. Laura Kelly is most popular among the people who know who she is. That’s according to a poll released this week by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University.

“We intended it to be a very short, quick poll to measure the pulse of Kansans with regard to the Governor’s race,” said Docking Institute Director Michael S. Walker.

The poll did not ask who people would vote for.

“We asked, do you know this person and then following up with a rating, highly negative to highly positive,” said Walker.

“We did not ask if they plan to vote for any of these candidates.”

The assumption is that a person would not vote for someone they felt negatively about.

The next expected survey from Fort Hays State is their annual Kansas Speaks survey.

“We’ll probably do the phone calling in September and October, so we can have it released to the media before the election,” said Walker. “That Kansas Speaks survey will ask similar questions to this, but also touch on races for Representative and for State Senator and also ask a series of policy-type questions.”

That more full-blown survey is a regular every fall.