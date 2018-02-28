Fidelity survey says Americans more prepared for retirement than before

According to Fidelity Investments®’ biennial Retirement Savings Assessment study, American savers have steadily improved their retirement preparedness, with America’s retirement score at an all-time high of 80, meaning the typical saver is on target to have 80 percent of the income Fidelity estimates they will need to cover retirement costs.

“If people continue doing what they’ve been doing, which is saving, making sure that they’ve got the right mix of stocks, bonds and cash and that they’re leveraging the right types of accounts to, for example, defer taxes, they’ll continue to make some progress,” said Fidelity Senior Vice President of Retirement, Ken Hevert.

This is a significant improvement from when the study was first conducted in 2005 when the score was 62.

“Even for people who are doing a great job of saving and putting themselves on track to cover all of their essential expenses and the nice-to-haves, they’re still not sure if it’s enough,” said Hevert. “People who haven’t done as much as they should be doing feel like they have. I think, what it points to is, it’s one of those things, it’s hard for people to really pinpoint what it means to truly be on track and what they have to do to get there.”

Fidelity’s Retirement Savings Assessment is built upon data from more than 3,100 survey responses.

“I think for a lot of people, it’s just, they just don’t know,” said Hevert. “They don’t know where they stand. They don’t know if they’ve done enough or not done enough. They’re not really sure what their expenses are going to be and therefore, they’re not sure how much income they’re going to need. Getting some advice early on, or at least just sort of, like, you know, letting someone help you level-set on your current situation, is really important.”

If you go to fidelity.com/score, you can answer six simple questions to begin to find out where you stand.