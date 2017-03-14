Fifteen State Attorneys General Arguing Governance of Financial Services Consumer Protection Bureau Unconstitutional

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is joining his colleagues from 14 other states in arguing that the statute shielding the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from removal by the President is a violation of the Constitution.

The CFPB was created by the Dodd-Frank Act as a consumer protection arm of the federal government specifically for the financial services sector. That’s a policy decision within the purview of Congress, but the attorneys general have some concerns about the oversight, or lack thereof, of that official.

“For reasons that are puzzling, Congress decided that the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should enjoy more protection from oversight by any elected official than any other agency head in the federal government,” said Schmidt. “They created a special provision for the director, that he could not be removed by the President of the United States except for cause, which is an extraordinary bar that, as far as we can tell, exists nowhere else in a single person agency head.”

This concerns the states because consumer protection is typically one of their duties.

“The CFPB has been given by Congress tremendous authority, great latitude, to insert itself into the regulation of financial transactions,” said Schmidt. “Under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, when a federal agency exerts lawful power given to it by Congress and that power conflicts with a state’s action in the same area, the state has to yield. The federal exercise of authority is supreme.”



When you add all of those pieces together, what that means is that there is an appointee of President Obama’s who heads a still brand new agency that regulates in areas of traditional state authority.

“All of that is a recipe for a runaway federal agency that seems accountable to nobody,” said Schmidt. “We think that the problem is not just a policy problem. We think it’s a Constitutional problem, that essentially Congress has attempted to delegate a portion of the executive authority of the President of the United States to this unaccountable agency head created by statute. We think the Constitution doesn’t allow that.”

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the case.