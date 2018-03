A spring-like start to the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 54. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 66.