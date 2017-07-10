WIBW News Now!

Filing: Kansas ID theft suspects had 429 job applications

July 10, 2017

A search warrant shows authorities are investigating two suspected identity thieves found with a box filled with hundreds of Dollar Tree job applications apparently obtained by going through trash containers in Wichita.

The warrant was filed recently in U.S. District Court in Kansas. It outlines the investigation into a pair found three years ago with employment applications
for 429 people as well as forgery tools. Some of those applications included copies of driver’s licenses and Social Security cards.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree said in an email that it’s committed to safeguarding personal information of its workers and job applicants. The discount store chain says it has specific processes in place to support this commitment.

The company says it’s investigating the Wichita incident.

Dollar Tree has 10 stores in Wichita.

