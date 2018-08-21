WIBW News Now!

Final count shows Kobach defeated Colyer in primary by 350 votes

by on August 21, 2018 at 3:43 PM (2 hours ago)

A final count of all votes shows Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach defeated Governor Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary for governor by 350 votes.

Final vote totals in the razor-thin race were posted Tuesday after the last of the state’s 105 counties completed their vote canvassing on Monday.  More than 317,000 people voted in the GOP primary.

Colyer conceded to Kobach on August 14th and has said he will not seek a recount.

Kobach received 128,838 votes to Colyer’s 128,448 votes in the August 7th primary.  Former state Senator Jim Barnett garnered 27,993 votes and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer received 24,807.

The final numbers are not official until the state Board of Canvassers certifies them.  State law requires that be done before August 31st.

