WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


88°F
Clear
Feels Like 92°
Winds SSE 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm90°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm83°
67°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
67°

Final stage of counting Kansas GOP primary votes to begin

by on August 13, 2018 at 11:12 AM (3 hours ago)

County election officials across Kansas will begin reviewing provisional ballots from last week’s primary to arrive at final official vote totals in the tight Republican race for governor.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach led Governor Jeff Colyer by 110 votes out of more than 313,000 cast as of Friday evening.  That was after late mail-in ballots were added to totals from absentee voting and ballots cast at the polls Tuesday.

County officials will review nearly 9,000 provisional ballots, given to voters at the polls when their eligibility is in question.  Most counties start their canvass meetings Monday, but some will meet later this week and next.

Colyer said Friday that he believes Kobach’s office advised county clerks to discard legal mail-in ballots. Kobach said he’s following the law.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.