Final stage of counting Kansas GOP primary votes to begin

County election officials across Kansas will begin reviewing provisional ballots from last week’s primary to arrive at final official vote totals in the tight Republican race for governor.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach led Governor Jeff Colyer by 110 votes out of more than 313,000 cast as of Friday evening. That was after late mail-in ballots were added to totals from absentee voting and ballots cast at the polls Tuesday.

County officials will review nearly 9,000 provisional ballots, given to voters at the polls when their eligibility is in question. Most counties start their canvass meetings Monday, but some will meet later this week and next.

Colyer said Friday that he believes Kobach’s office advised county clerks to discard legal mail-in ballots. Kobach said he’s following the law.