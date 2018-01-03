Finalists for Topeka Police Chief named; decision to come later this month

Three finalists for the Topeka Police Chief position are Dominic Rizzi Jr., William Cochran, and D. Samuel Dotson. The three candidates will go through final interviews this week. An announcement from City Manager Brent Trout regarding the hire of the new police chief will be made the week of January 12th.

Dominic Rizzi Jr. has been the police chief in Yakima, Washington since 2012. Before becoming the police chief of Yakima, Rizzi served in the Chicago Police Department for twenty-six years in various positions including, patrol officer, homicide detective and as the Commanding Officer of the Law Enforcement Operations unit and the Executive Assistant to the First Deputy Superintendent. Rizzi also served for three years in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. Rizzi received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Social Justice from Lewis University in 2002 and his Masters of Science in Public Safety Administration from Calumet College of St. Joseph in 2011. Rizzi is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police.

Bill Cochran is the current Interim Police Chief for the Topeka Police Department and has been serving in that role since early November. Cochran has served at the Topeka Police Department in various roles including as a homicide detective and a bureau commander since 1987. Cochran served twenty years as an officer in the Kansas Army National Guard and was deployed for thirteen months in Iraq from January 2004 to February of 2005. Cochran received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Washburn University in 1987 and his Masters of Business Administration from Friends University in 2010. Cochran is also a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety Police Staff and Command School.

D. Samuel Dotson served as the Police Chief for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from December 2012 to April of 2017. Dotson has served in several diverse roles during his career including as the Director of Operations in the Mayor’s office in St. Louis from May of 2011 to December of 2012. Dotson has served at the St. Louis Police Department since 1993 and has served in various roles including, the Chief of Staff for the

Board of Police Commissioners, the Seventh Police District Commander, and as a detective for the St. Louis Police Department Intelligence Unit. Dotson received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Webster University in 1994 and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Fontbonne University in 2011. He is a graduate from the FBI National Executive Institute for Police and the Boston University Senior Management Institute for Police.

The public will be able to meet the police chief finalists on Thursday, January 4th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The meet and greet will take place at the Ramada Inn at 420 SE 6th Avenue.