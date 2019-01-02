WIBW News Now!

Fire after New Year’s Eve party leaves Hutchinson commercial building a total loss

by on January 2, 2019 at 5:23 PM (3 hours ago)

Authorities say a fire that erupted after a New Year’s Eve party has destroyed a Hutchinson commercial building that was being used as a wood hobby shop.

The Hutchinson News reports that the party ended around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the fire was reported just before 7 a.m.  About 40 firefighters battled the blaze  It was brought under control about two hours later, despite a firefight that was hampered by freezing temperatures and a broken hydrant.

Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer says the building was in the process of being purchased and is considered a total loss.  The building next to the wood hobby shop housed the Ark Valley Cooperative Dairy Association and sustained water damage.

