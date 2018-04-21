WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Overcast
Feels Like 47°
Winds NE 7 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain56°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain64°
45°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast63°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy65°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain63°
43°

Fire at vacant house Saturday likely arson

by on April 21, 2018 at 9:49 AM (25 mins ago)

The Topeka Fire Department is investigating an arson that took place at a vacant house Saturday morning.

Crews were called to 1253 SW Washburn at approximately 4:30 a.m. The front wooden porch of a two story wood framed residential structure was on fire. Once they checked the house to be sure no one was inside, fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and limited the damage to just $2,000.

No working smoke detectors were located within the structure.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.