Fire at vacant house Saturday likely arson

The Topeka Fire Department is investigating an arson that took place at a vacant house Saturday morning.

Crews were called to 1253 SW Washburn at approximately 4:30 a.m. The front wooden porch of a two story wood framed residential structure was on fire. Once they checked the house to be sure no one was inside, fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and limited the damage to just $2,000.

No working smoke detectors were located within the structure.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.