A fire in a vacant house Saturday morning in Topeka appears to be intentionally set.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called to 1501 SW Polk just after 3:30 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames showing from the rear of the two story wood framed house.

There were multiple areas of fire origin. No one was hurt. There was no working smoke alarm. Damage is estimated at $5,000.