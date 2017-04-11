Fire causes nearly $4M in damages to Junction City apartment building

Authorities in Junction City are investigating a fire that caused an estimated $3.8 million in damages to an apartment building.

According to a release, the fire at Bluffs Apartment complex, 1810 Caroline Ave., Building B, occurred on Sunday, April 9.

Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson says crews arrived to find the three-story, 28-unit building fully engulphed in flames.

Firefighters and officers with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents as winds caused the flames to spread through the third floor and attic.

Johnson says windy weather conditions blew embers throughout the complex, putting other buildings in danger of catching fire. Residents in those buildings were also evacuated.

Crews tapped into a total of six fire hydrants to knock down the flames and create a “water curtain” to protect nearby structures.

Several hours after the fire was extinguished, crews returned to the scene to check for hot spots. While there, one firefighter noticed a small amount of smoke coming from the eaves on the north side of the building.

Crews gained access to the third-floor balcony, pulled down the ceiling and soaked the still smoldering attic.

Investigators with the Junction City Fire Department and Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine what caused the fire.

Photo courtesy of the Junction City Fire Department