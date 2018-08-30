Fire crews respond to fire at Manhattan church

At 2:15 a. m. on Wednesday morning, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 2711 Amherst Avenue, the Living Word Church, for a report of an alarm sounding.

Upon arrival at the building which is directly adjacent to Firehouse 3, crews found a large one-story building with smoke showing. The fire was contained within 20 minutes, with ventilation taking several hours due to the size of the building. A total of 20 firefighters responded on 7 fire apparatus with the last units still on scene at the time of this release.

The building is a one-story commercial building that contains the Living Word Church and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The building was formerly a manufactured home factory. The church is currently undergoing an alteration. Loss is unknown at this time. The fire cause is under investigation at this time.