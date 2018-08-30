WIBW News Now!

Fire crews respond to fire at Manhattan church

August 30, 2018

At  2:15 a. m. on Wednesday morning, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 2711 Amherst Avenue, the Living Word Church, for a report of an alarm sounding.

Upon arrival at the building which is directly adjacent to Firehouse 3, crews found a large one-story building with smoke showing.  The fire was contained within 20 minutes, with ventilation taking several hours due to the size of the building.  A total of 20 firefighters responded on 7 fire apparatus with the last units still on scene at the time of this release. 

The building is a one-story commercial building that contains the Living Word Church and Habitat for Humanity ReStore.  The building was formerly a manufactured home factory.  The church is currently undergoing an alteration.  Loss is unknown at this time.  The fire cause is under investigation at this time.