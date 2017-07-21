WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


97°F
Clear
Feels Like 108°
Winds South 15 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy102°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy94°
71°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
72°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Fire damages Overland Park home, displaces family of four

by on July 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM (4 hours ago)

An Overland Park family is displaced after their house caught fire Thursday night, according to a news release.

A 911 call was made around 9:30 p.m. by a Kansas City Power & Light worker who saw smoke coming from the split-level home the 6800 block of Walmer Street. The worker had just restored power to the neighborhood following a brief outage.

Crews from Overland Park and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District #2 responded to the scene and were told by neighbors the residents were not home at the time.

Firefighters attacked a small fire in the basement wall and had the fire out within 20 minutes. Additional crews searched the home to confirm that no one was inside.

Walls in the basement and on the first floor were damaged by flames. The entire home suffered moderate smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The two adults and two children who lived in the home are staying with neighbors for the time being, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video and image via Overland Park Fire Department 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle