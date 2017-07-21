Fire damages Overland Park home, displaces family of four

An Overland Park family is displaced after their house caught fire Thursday night, according to a news release.

A 911 call was made around 9:30 p.m. by a Kansas City Power & Light worker who saw smoke coming from the split-level home the 6800 block of Walmer Street. The worker had just restored power to the neighborhood following a brief outage.

Crews from Overland Park and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District #2 responded to the scene and were told by neighbors the residents were not home at the time.

Firefighters attacked a small fire in the basement wall and had the fire out within 20 minutes. Additional crews searched the home to confirm that no one was inside.

Walls in the basement and on the first floor were damaged by flames. The entire home suffered moderate smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The two adults and two children who lived in the home are staying with neighbors for the time being, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video and image via Overland Park Fire Department