Fire danger continues in southwest Kansas

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect again this afternoon in extreme southwest Kansas.

The warning will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton, Grant, Haskell, Morton, Stevens, Seward, Meade, Clark and Comanche counties.

North winds will be sustained from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph, and relative humidity as low as 13 percent.

Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Officials asked late Tuesday that homeowners in one part of southwest Kansas not use their sprinkler systems.

Emergency crews battling wildland fires in Morton and Stanton Counties were having difficulty filling the water tanks on fire trucks quickly due to a drop in the water pressure.

The pressure drop was the result of numerous residents turning on their lawn sprinklers in an effort to keep the fires from their homes, even when these residents were not located anywhere near the path of the fire.