Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a garage in southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department was called at 7:30 Thursday night to a house at 1530 SW 17th Street. Crews at the scene reported seeing a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the garage sustained extensive damage by the time the fire was put out.

The fire caused around $10,000 in damages to the garage.