VIDEO: Fire destroys garage in SW Topeka

A fire Monday afternoon destroyed a garage in a southwest Topeka neighborhood.

An eyewitness to the fire tells WIBW News Now the fire started shortly before 12:45 p.m. inside a detached garage in the 2600 block of SW 10th Street.

Four truck companies with the Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control within minutes of their arrival.

There was no car in the garage at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Photo & video credit: Dave Navarro