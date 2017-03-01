Fire destroys SW Topeka home (video included)

An early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a home in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of SW Marlboro, just south of Lake Sherwood.

Multiple crews from the Mission Township and Topeka Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The house was fully engulfed in what was described as a “huge ball of flames.” Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby structures and appeared to have it mostly contained by 7:30 a.m.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that one adult male occupant was transported by AMR to a local hospital with injuries resulting from the fire.

The Mission Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently on scene investigating the incident.

**Revised to reflect update from authorities regarding injuries**