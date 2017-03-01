WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


41°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds WNW 13 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
27°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear56°
29°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear64°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear71°
52°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy73°
58°

Fire destroys SW Topeka home (video included)

by on March 1, 2017 at 7:46 AM (2 hours ago)

An early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a home in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of SW Marlboro, just south of Lake Sherwood.

Multiple crews from the Mission Township and Topeka Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The house was fully engulfed in what was described as a “huge ball of flames.” Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby structures and appeared to have it mostly contained by 7:30 a.m.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that one adult male occupant was transported by AMR to a local hospital with injuries resulting from the fire.  

The Mission Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently on scene investigating the incident.

**Revised to reflect update from authorities regarding injuries**

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle