Fire forces customers to evacuate Topeka restaurant

by on March 22, 2017 at 5:10 AM (60 mins ago)

A thick cloud of black smoke seen across west Topeka on Tuesday sent firefighters rushing to a restaurant on Wanamaker Road.   

The Topeka Fire Department was called just after 5 p.m. to Old Chicago, 1231 SW Wanamaker Rd, according to a news release.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the single-story building.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene and everyone inside was evacuated.

The fire was extinguished before spreading to nearby businesses.

Investigators could not immediately determine what sparked the blaze, but believe it was caused by “careless use or disposal of smoking materials.”

Old Chicago sustained around $50,000 in damages.

The fire at Old Chicago started around 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. Photos submitted by Barry S. Richardson

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle