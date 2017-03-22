Fire forces customers to evacuate Topeka restaurant

A thick cloud of black smoke seen across west Topeka on Tuesday sent firefighters rushing to a restaurant on Wanamaker Road.

The Topeka Fire Department was called just after 5 p.m. to Old Chicago, 1231 SW Wanamaker Rd, according to a news release.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the single-story building.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene and everyone inside was evacuated.

The fire was extinguished before spreading to nearby businesses.

Investigators could not immediately determine what sparked the blaze, but believe it was caused by “careless use or disposal of smoking materials.”

Old Chicago sustained around $50,000 in damages.