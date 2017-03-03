WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Clear
Feels Like 64°
Winds SSW 10 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear64°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear71°
51°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy67°
56°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy62°
35°

Fire ignites in field west of Topeka

by on March 3, 2017 at 5:52 PM (27 mins ago)

A brush fire west of Topeka on Friday forced authorities to close K-4 Highway at SW Hodges Road.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far east as I-70 and Gage Boulevard.

Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols says the fire was reported around 2 p.m. Friday in a field about half-way between Topeka and Dover. Crews responded to the area of SW 37th and Hayes and, after seeing thick smoke and flames, immediately called in for additional resources.

Nichols says the fire did not pose a threat to any nearby homes or structures. Crews had the flames under control before they could jump over the road into residential areas.

Nichols says it was not immediately known what caused the fire, but dry and windy weather conditions may have contributed. Wind gusts were reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour while firefighters were battling the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.  

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle