Fire ignites in field west of Topeka

A brush fire west of Topeka on Friday forced authorities to close K-4 Highway at SW Hodges Road.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far east as I-70 and Gage Boulevard.

Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols says the fire was reported around 2 p.m. Friday in a field about half-way between Topeka and Dover. Crews responded to the area of SW 37th and Hayes and, after seeing thick smoke and flames, immediately called in for additional resources.

Nichols says the fire did not pose a threat to any nearby homes or structures. Crews had the flames under control before they could jump over the road into residential areas.

Nichols says it was not immediately known what caused the fire, but dry and windy weather conditions may have contributed. Wind gusts were reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour while firefighters were battling the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.