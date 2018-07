A Sunday night fire in SW Topeka is being investigated as an arson case.

Fire crews responded just before 8:45 Sunday night to 5817 SW Huntoon, where they saw smoke and flames showing from the one story wood frame house. Fire crews forced entry and began an offensive fire attack and quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to that house.

The house was vacant and had no working smoke alarms. No one was hurt. Damage was limited to around $5,000.