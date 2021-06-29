Fire Marshal Grant Program Returns

The application period for the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant – or KFRSG – is now open.
Grants issued through the KFRSG program will cover the costs of safety gear for volunteer and part-time firefighters.
Volunteer and part-time fire departments face recruitment and retention challenges, because they do not have the funding to provide safety equipment.
Without new equipment, potential volunteers are faced with not only donating their time but also providing their own safety gear, sharing gear with others, or doing without.
Eligible applicants must be an established and recognized Kansas volunteer/part-time fire department in good standing with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Covered equipment includes bunker or wildland gear and new masks for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units.
More information and the application can be found online at firemarshal.ks.gov