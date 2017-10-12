Fire Memorial Ceremony, Open House Saturday in Topeka

The Topeka Fire Department will hold its 2017 Memorial Ceremony and Open House Events Saturday. The Ceremony and Open House will be at 324 SE Jefferson with the Ceremony at Noon and the Open House from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

“I think it’s really important for people to come to opportunities like this,” said Fire Marshal Mike Martin. “It’s a chance for you to talk to your local firefighters in a non-emergency setting. You can look at some of that equipment we have. I mean, we do have the best toys around. We’ve got the big red trucks. They’re all going to be there. We’re going to have aerial there. We’re going to be demonstrating some of the skills our firefighters use every day to keep the capital

city safe.”

There will also be a free “Hands Only” CPR Training information provided.

“We’ve found that the early intervention is something very important,” said Martin. “They’ve kind of simplified CPR. It’s a hand only technique, where all you have to do is do the compressions on the chest. That’s going to keep a person stabilized a little bit until advanced support can get there.”

The burn building training facility will be open for public inspection. Specialty equipment from the Hazardous Material Response Team and Technical Rescue Units will be on hand. Public Education officers and Fire Inspectors will be there as well to demonstrate fire safety tips and assist in home evacuation plans.

“We have fire drills at work, we have fire drills at school,” said Martin. “How often do we have a fire drill at home? Most of your fires occur in residential structures, so you need to plan and practice that home fire escape plan. It only takes a couple minutes, but we need everyone in the family to understand what they’re going to do in the event of an emergency, and what they’re going to do if their primary escape route is blocked.”

The entire community is invited to attend this free informative event.