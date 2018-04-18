Fire that crossed state line now under control; State Emergency Operations Center still active

Preliminary damage estimates from the fire that raged in Morton and Stanton Counties yesterday indicate five homes and several outbuildings were destroyed.

The Badger Hole fire, which originated Colorado, burned approximately 48,000 acres in both Colorado and Kansas; approximately 14,000 acres in Kansas. The fire is largely extinguished, although some hot spots are still being watched.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is monitoring several fires across the state. The State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka was activated to coordinate assistance to local authorities, as requested.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard are en route to Salina to provide aerial support to ground crews, as needed.

A fire in Kearney County is receiving aerial assistance from the Kansas Agriculture Aviation Association. The association is providing up to four aircraft that can each hold approximately 400 gallons of water to disperse over the fire.