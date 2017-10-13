Fire at unoccupied home under investigation

Neighbors say a house in the Greater Auburndale area that caught fire Friday morning has been unoccupied for years.

A passerby called 911 around 7:30 a.m. to report the fire inside the two-story home in the 400 block of SW Jewel Avenue.

Plumes of thick, black smoke were pouring out of windows on both floors of the home when crews arrived.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Herrera says firefighters had to force their way inside the home because the doors were boarded up with plywood.

“They did encounter a lot of boxes, furniture and different things, which makes it even harder for us to get in and fight the fire,” said Herrera. “Once they did get in there, they were able to find the seed of the fire and get it put out.”

Herrera says the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of when crews arrived.

Gordon Slusser, who lives across the street from the house, says the owners moved out around 10 years ago, but were still in the Topeka area.

Another neighbor, Lindsey Collins, says she met the owners when she first moved in next door.

“I wasn’t sure [at first] if someone lived there and, for a long time, didn’t see any activity,” said Collins. “They reassured me that they don’t live there, but store their stuff there.”

Collins and Slusser both say they have never seen any indication that squatters were staying in the home.

“I do look for creepers in the neighborhood and haven’t noticed anybody around the property,” said Collins. “I walk my dog up and down the street and we never see anyone there.”

WIBW News Now was contacted by a person who lives near the house who saw an unfamiliar vehicle on the street shortly before the fire. The person, who asked to remain anonymous, says they saw a dark-colored Nissan pull up at 7 a.m. and leave 15 minutes later.

Shortly after the car left, they saw smoke coming from the back of the house. The person says they reported what they saw to authorities.

Herrera says crews searched the house and confirmed there was no one inside.

Investigators are at the scene trying to determine what caused the fire.

Check back for updates.