A Lawrence Police officer was shot in the leg during firearms training Monday at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Lawrence just before 3 p.m.

According to a release from Lawrence Police, the injured officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. Preliminary information indicates the injury occurred when equipment became entangled inside the trigger guard causing the firearm to discharge.

The officer has been with the department for 2 years. The officer’s name has not been released.