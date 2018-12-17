Firefighter hurt in suspicious blaze Saturday in Topeka

A Saturday morning fire in Topeka injured a firefighter.

According to a report from Fire Marshal Mike Martin, crews were called to 1200 SE Monroe shortly before 11:30 that morning. When they got there, fire crews reported smoke and flames from a two story wood frame residential structure. Initial reports were that a person may have been trapped inside the structure. Fire crews searched the structure and found that it was vacant. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be undetermined, but suspicious in nature. The fire started in the NE corner of the first floor. No smoke detectors were sounding inside.

One firefighter was injured at the scene and treated there by EMS.

This same structure had a fire earlier this year.