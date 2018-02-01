WIBW News Now!

Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown With CJ Moore

by on February 1, 2018 at 5:31 PM

It is full-on Big 12 hoops season and as we did last year on 580 Sports Talk we break down all things Big 12 and national hoops with CJ Moore of The Athletic and Bleacher Report. 

Every Thursday from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk will be our Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown. 

The Kansas Jayhawks are alone in first place in the Big 12 after a Sunflower Showdown win, and there may not be too many contenders left to take away KU’s crown. Also, we discussed what’s next for K-State and the upcoming slate of games around the conference this weekend.