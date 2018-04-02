First attempt at Kansas House school finance bill defeated

The Kansas House of Representatives spent the afternoon on Monday working its way through its first crack at a school finance bill.

Through multiple germaneness challenges and several amendments beaten back on mostly party lines, the bill that came out of the K-12 Budget Committee is what ultimately was voted on by the Committee of the Whole. That bill was defeated 55-65.

It is anyone’s guess whether the next try at a school finance bill, which will likely come up on Tuesday, will move left or right to pick up votes, though House Majority Leader Don Hineman did speak to the affordability of any school funding bill from the well on Monday, in speaking against an amendment from Representative Ed Trimmer that would have added more funding to the initial base bill.

“I just want to urge caution when you look at revenue figures,” said Hineman. “I think it’s very unlikely that the revenue estimating group on April 20 will say yes, we’re going to be up $300 or $350 million for the year. They will discount that number, and they will discount it for the succeeding years, as well. Don’t get lulled into a false euphoria that, oh man, the money’s coming in, it will continue to come in, we can do a lot better than what we’re doing here today. It’s my opinion that this bill is all we can afford to do.”

If Hineman truly believes that and Governor Colyer’s intent not to raise taxes even with new school money is to be followed, then the price tag is likely going to have to go down to get to a number that conservative legislators will vote for. The question then becomes, as we get in theory further from the numbers put out in the latest school finance study, will the Kansas Supreme Court ultimately find that whatever number the House gets to can pass Constitutional muster?

The Senate has its own ideas about where school funding should go and how much there should be, they’re beginning to put those together in committee, as well. We’ll see which bill finishes first.