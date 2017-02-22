First Batch of Sub-State Basketball Pairings Released

With the regular season coming to a close, the sub-state brackets are beginning to fill out. Classes 3A, 2A, 1A-I and 1A-I are releasing their sub-state pairings today.

Games will be played from February 27th to March 4th.

3A Boys, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

3A Boys, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

3A Boys Sabetha Sub State

3A Girls, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

3A Girls, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

3A Girls, Sabetha Sub State

2A Boys, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

2A Boys, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon)

2A Boys, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

2A Girls, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

2A Girls, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon)

2A Girls, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

1A-1 Boys, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

1A-1 Boys, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

1A-1 Girls, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

1A-1 Girls, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga