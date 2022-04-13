First Case of Bird Flu In Commercial Setting Found

The first case of bird flu in a Kansas commercial operation has been confirmed in a turkey flock in McPherson, state and federal agriculture officials say.
Previously, the bird flu had been confirmed only in four backyard flocks in Kansas.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working with the McPherson firm, according to a statement from the state agriculture department.
The affected area is under quarantine, and the birds will be destroyed to prevent spread of the disease.
Any farms or properties with poultry within about twelve-and-a-half miles will not be allowed to move birds or poultry products on or off their property without permission from the state agriculture department.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the bird flu does not present a danger to public health.