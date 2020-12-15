First COVID-19 Vaccinations Given in Kansas
Kansas health care workers have begun receiving the first of the state’s coronavirus vaccines.
115 employees of the Via Christi Ascension health care system received shots at its St. Francis hospital in Wichita, including a critical care nurse, a housekeeper for a COVID-19 unit, and a respiratory therapist.
The Wichita Eagle reported Kristen Garrett, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at the hospital, was the first to receive the vaccine.
Kansas officials expected the state to receive the first of two doses for 23,750 people this week, but it likely will be months before everyone who wants to can be vaccinated.
Under the state’s vaccine distribution plan, the first shots are going to health care workers at high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home patients.
Other essential workers would receive shots in the second phase of the distribution, including first responders, but also grocery and meatpacking plant workers.