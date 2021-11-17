      Weather Alert

First Degree Murder Charge for KCK Woman

Nov 17, 2021 @ 6:52am

A Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who died after she was caught in a crossfire as she drove home from her church.

Melanie Perry, 29, was charged in the death of Lillian Jackson, 62, on September 18th.

She has been held in the Wyandotte County Jail on aggravated battery and aggravated assault from a separate case since October 20th.

Authorities said Jackson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving home from Mount Zion Baptist Church when she was caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle.

Her car was hit several times, and she died instantly, police said.

Police Chief Karl Oakman said a tip from a member of the public led to Perry’s arrest.

No other suspects in Jackson’s death have been named.

Perry is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond on the first-degree murder charge.

You May Also Like
Governor Decides Against COVID-19 Test
An Attorney At 19 Years Old
Washburn Selected to the Division II Playoffs
New Fiscal Forecast Says Kansas Flush With Cash
Two KU Students Charged in Art Theft Case
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On