First Degree Murder Charge for KCK Woman

A Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who died after she was caught in a crossfire as she drove home from her church.
Melanie Perry, 29, was charged in the death of Lillian Jackson, 62, on September 18th.
She has been held in the Wyandotte County Jail on aggravated battery and aggravated assault from a separate case since October 20th.
Authorities said Jackson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving home from Mount Zion Baptist Church when she was caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle.
Her car was hit several times, and she died instantly, police said.
Police Chief Karl Oakman said a tip from a member of the public led to Perry’s arrest.
No other suspects in Jackson’s death have been named.
Perry is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond on the first-degree murder charge.