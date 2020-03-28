First Fatality due to COVID – 19 in Shawnee County
On March 28, 2020, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed its first known death of COVID-19 in Shawnee County. The patient was a female, age 70, who was admitted to Stormont Vail on March 23, 2020, and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25, 2020.
There is no further information available at this time.
This marks the first death caused by the novel coronavirus in Shawnee County. Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts will be quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by SCHD staff.
If you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider.
Please remember to follow suggested guidance for social distancing, no more than 10 persons in a group and to practice safe hygiene and sanitation.
The SCHD is continuing to provide the most up to date guidance about COVID-19 to the community and its partners. Additionally, the SCHD encourages all Shawnee County residents to stay informed and look for information from credible resources such as the SCHD, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and/or the CDC.