First Holiday Millionaire Raffle bonus drawing Sunday

The first chance to win thousands of dollars in the Kansas Lottery’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle comes this Sunday with the first Holiday Bonus drawing. All Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets purchased by 6:59 p.m. Sunday, October 1, will be eligible to win $10,000 in the first drawing.

There will be one $10,000 winner in each of the 12 Holiday Bonus drawings, which will be conducted every Sunday from October 1 through December 17. If a player buys a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket before a Holiday Bonus drawing, his or her ticket will be eligible for that drawing, all remaining Holiday Bonus drawings, the $1 Million Grand Prize, and all other cash prizes in the Grand Prize drawing to be held January 3, 2018.

This year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle offers more BIG prizes than ever before. Except for the $10,000 prizes in the 12 Holiday Bonus drawings, all raffle prizes will be drawn January 3. That’s $1,880,000 worth of prizes in one drawing!! Here are the prizes and the number of winners at each prize level that will be drawn January 3:

· 1 winner – $1,000,000

· 2 winners – $100,000

· 3 winners – $50,000

· 5 winners – $25,000

· 15 winners – $5,000

· 35 winners – $1,000

· 1,700 winners – $100

· 2,500 winners – $50

Tickets for the ninth annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle went on sale September 8. The Holiday Millionaire Raffle remains one of the Kansas Lottery’s most popular games and has sold out each of the past eight years. Only 200,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets are being sold this year.

Players are invited to submit all their $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!