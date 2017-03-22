First Included Event Monday Has Important Young Professional Component

The first official event coming up Monday for Included, the new diversity and inclusion task force for the Topeka and Northeast Kansas area, is one that will engage multiple generations.

“I’m really excited about this particular event, because I think we’re going to bring a couple of perspectives to the same table here,” said Amanda Kiefer, Director of Human Resources and Inclusion at Federal Home Loan Bank in Topeka. “We’re going to have young professionals speak about why diversity and inclusion is important to them and why it would be meaningful to have a diverse and inclusive company to work for, as well as a community to live in.”

The 3 p.m. CEO Roundup at Westar’s amphitheatre Monday afternoon is seen as the kickoff to a needed change in the city.

“We are on the cusp of really fantastic things here in Topeka and the greater region in terms of revitalization, etc,” said Kiefer. “We want to keep our businesses here, we want to keep our employees and our workforce here. We want to keep them happy. We want to keep them engaged in the community.”

It’s important when searching for a diverse workforce that the search begins with the people who already live here.

“We have discussed through Included that we want to create pipelines of talent,” said Keifer. “That includes raising awareness of our young professionals about what various companies do here in town, what those requirements are, who they are, what they need, and how to be successful in each of those areas.”

The panel discussion between area CEOs is designed to raise awareness of the need to think of diversity whenever making human resource decisions at all levels.

For more information on Included, go to in-cluded.org.