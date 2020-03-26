First positive cases of coronavirus reported in Shawnee County
NEWS RELEASE FROM SHAWNEE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
On March 25th, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed its first three positive cases of COVID-19 in Shawnee County.
Stormont Vail Health received two positive cases and University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus received one positive case.
Stormont Vail Health first case, female age 70, is currently being monitored as an in-patient. The other, male age 23, is currently being sent home to self-isolate. University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus patient, male age 73, is currently being monitored as an in-patient. Two patients traveled out of state. The names of the persons infected with COVID-19 will not be released to the public.
This marks the first positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Shawnee County. Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts will be quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by SCHD staff.
If you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider.
- On March 12 the Shawnee County Health Department issued an order of cancellation for the Kansas Kids Wrestling Championship.
- The Shawnee County Health Department issued an order on March 13 ordering the suspension of classroom and extracurricular activities for Shawnee County school districts.
- The Shawnee County Health Department issued a public health order for home quarantine for individuals with possible exposure to COVID-19 on March 16.
- On March 18 the Shawnee County Health Department issued an order to close certain businesses to the public, including restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
- On March 26 Shawnee County Health Department issued a Safer at Home Order.
The SCHD is continuing to provide the most up to date guidance about COVID-19 to the community and its partners. Additionally, the SCHD encourages all Shawnee County residents to stay informed and look for information from credible resources such as the SCHD, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and/or the CDC.