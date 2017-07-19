First Presidential Election Commission meeting features many Kansas examples from Kobach

The first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was held Wednesday in Washington D.C.

In his opening remarks before the commission, Vice-Chair Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach outlined his thoughts on what he hopes to accomplish in his service on the commission.

“The charge of the commission is a significant one, as the President outlined,” said Kobach. “To study the threats to the integrity of our elections, to quantify

those threats, if possible and if it’s the will of the commission, to offer recommendations to the President to help ensure the integrity of future elections in this

country and most importantly to share that information, after the report is made to the President, to share that information with the American public.”

Chair of the commission, Vice President Mike Pence presided over roughly the first hour of the committee’s introductory statements before handing the gavel to Kobach following a lunch break.

It was suggested that the commission look at how many close elections there have been over a fixed period of time to give the public an idea of how often individual votes make a difference. Kobach cited a Kansas example using Johnson County data from a legislative hearing that showed that may not be as easy a task as hoped.

“I was astonished by the number of elections that had been decided by fewer than 10 votes, or were dead ties, or were one vote,” said Kobach. “He had to do extensive research looking back through his data, which was not easily available in a place where you could just know where to go to online. I personally think that would be fascinating information to have, but I imagine it might be harder to obtain than we think.”

Another area of potential problems cited by the commission is when people are selected for jury duty and put on a Federal form that the reason they can’t serve on a jury is because they are not a U.S. citizen, then that information doesn’t necessarily get back to the election officials in the appropriate jurisdiction to be sure

they don’t stay on the voter rolls, as it is the voter rolls where courts get jury information from. Kobach again cited work in Kansas that may prove the difficulty

of obtaining such information.

“Our state courts have a similar form,” Kobach said. “You can decline jury duty if you are not a U.S. citizen. The state courts weren’t even providing that to the

Secretary of State’s office or to the county clerks, who maintain our voter rolls at the county level. We had to pass a special law just to order the courts to periodically give us that information so we could compare it and that’s how we discovered some of the 128 non-citizens that are registered in Kansas that we know of specifically.”

The intent is to have the commission meet at least four more times in locations across the country. The next meeting will likely be in the first half of September.

The location for that meeting is unknown. The only suggestion as to timing beyond that is to have a meeting in D.C. in February 2018 to coincide with the National Association of Secretaries of State Winter Conference.