First Red Kettle Run for Salvation Army in Topeka Saturday

by on October 18, 2017 at 2:08 PM (2 hours ago)

A new fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Topeka is coming up this Saturday.

“it’s going to be our first Red Kettle Run in East Topeka,” said Shelley Robertson with the Salvation Army. “This is a perfect opportunity. It’s a timed run. Manhattan Running Company is providing the bibs and the timing and all that.”

The route is an unusual one for that type of event in the city.

“It’s going to be from our citadel at 1320 SE 6th Street all the way up to 6th and Golden and then turning around and coming back,” said Robertson. “It can be either a walk or a run. Everyone’s invited. There is a registration fee.”

That fee will be used to fund local programs between now and the Red Kettle campaign.

“They have a huge one with the Salvation Army over at Zona Rosa (in Kansas City),” said Robertson. “Those that work there are kind of workout enthusiasts and so we thought, why not do it here?”

You can register online, or you can come the morning of at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network.