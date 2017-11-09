WIBW News Now!

First Republican gubernatorial primary debate will be February 17, will not include teen candidates

by on November 9, 2017 at 2:19 PM (1 hour ago)

The Kansas Republican Party has announced its first debate among its voting age candidates for Governor.

“It will be February 17,” said Party chair Kelly Arnold. “It’s going to be held in conjuction with the Kansas Republican Party convention in Wichita.”

The candidates got together for some debate ground rules, and one of them concerns age.

“Part of the criteria will be candidates that are Republican that have actually voted in the 2014 election cycle,” said Arnold.

This in effect eliminates any of the candidates who are filed to run who are not over 21. This would include Dominic Scavuzzo, Tyler Ruzich and Ethan Randleas.

“Part of scheduling debates and having a set number really helps with the logistics of campaigning for these candidates,” said Arnold. “When you get so many candidates in a race, it becomes difficult to try to get everybody’s calendars together. Also, they need to be able to schedule their campaign events around these debates.”

The party intends to have three debates prior to the filing deadline in June of 2018 and a couple more debates between then and the primary.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.