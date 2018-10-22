First step to finding out college financial aid picture is filling out Federal form, says NEFE expert

As parents look at college for their kids, it’s important to note that if you’re spending money on higher education, the student needs to have a good idea what they want out of it.

“A lot of people are really concerned about borrowing for college,” said Pat Seaman with the National Endowment for Financial Education. “This is good debt, because it is that investment in your child’s future. You just want to make sure that the career that they’ve chosen will allow them to pay back student loans that they take out, but you definitely need to think about it as an investment.”

If your child doesn’t know what they want to do yet, but they know they’ll need a four-year degree, there’s no reason to go immediately to the school at which they want to finish.

“A really great way to save money right at the outset is on those core credits, especially if your kid has not declared a major,” said Seaman. “Why pay a premium for core credits at a private school out of state? Go ahead and send them to community college or an in state school until they do make up their mind and make sure that the credits will transfer to the four-year school that they want to end up at.”

The first step to finding out how your student’s financial aid picture looks is filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“Make sure that you go to the correct website, it’s fafsa.gov,” said Seaman. “Make sure you go to the website with the .gov. I really recommend that you have your kid sitting next to you, because this is really important. What the FAFSA does is, it takes a look at your income and your savings and your assets and then it evaluates what you’re eligible for as far as financial aid.”

The 2019-2020 FAFSA form launched October 1. The sooner it is filled out, the sooner a student will know what they need in loans, grants and scholarships.