First stop on nationwide Facebook Community Boost tour is Topeka

Facebook is holding a Community Boost event in Topeka this week.

“We’re doing a lot of trainings across the country to support small businesses and even individuals that are looking to really ramp up their digital skillsets over the course of the next year,” said Facebook’s Head of Local News Partnerships, Josh Mabry. “We’re actually planning to go to 50 cities in the next year. When we were looking at interesting spots where there were opportunities to train folks and really nurture strong small business communities, Topeka stood out.”

The event is not just about selling Facebook ads, though.

“There’s everything from advertising, where you can actually spend a little bit of money to target the right customers for your business, there’s a lot of things you can do for free though, too,” said Mabry. “Just setting up a page, creating a presence as a business and starting to have a conversation with potential customers in your community. Those types of one-to-one connections are invaluable.”

Attendees will learn about tools that will help them target the right audience, whether its their first time using Facebook or if they’ve been in the digital space for quite some time. The event is Wednesday and Thursday at Topeka’s Capitol Plaza Hotel.