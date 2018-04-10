WIBW News Now!

Five arrested for deer poaching after deputy noticed blood dripping from trunk

by on April 10, 2018 at 2:43 PM (2 hours ago)

Five adults are facing possible poaching charges after a sheriff’s deputy who stopped to help them saw blood dripping from their vehicle’s trunk.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy stopped Saturday night to help a car stopped on a county road with its hazard lights on.  The deputy called a game warden after seeing blood dripping from the trunk.

Wildlife officials say the warden found two dead deer in the trunk.  A loaded .22 caliber weapon and a spotlight were also found in the car.

Deer hunting season is currently closed in Kansas.  The five adults were booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of poaching, or illegal hunting.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online and Pixabay

