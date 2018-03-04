WIBW News Now!

Five City Schools Head to State Basketball Tournament

by on March 4, 2018 at 10:11 AM

The city of Topeka will be well represented at the KSHSAA State Basketball Championships next Wednesday through Saturday, as three boys teams and two girls teams captured sub-state crowns to qualify for the Final 8 in their respective classes.

In class 6A, the Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues and the Topeka High Trojans punched tickets to Wichita. Rural returned to state after missing out last season while the Trojans are qualifiers for the first time since 2012. The Seaman Viking boys snapped a decade-long sub-state drought in class 5A and will play at the Kansas Expocentre. And the Hayden boys and girls are going to state as a tandem yet again, trekking to Emporia for Class 4A-II play.

Below are all 16 state tournament brackets.

